Two injured in separate accidents on Saffon Street

Kaieteur News – A homeless man is now hospitalised and a 22-year-old man was left injured after they were both struck down by separate vehicles moments apart on Saffon Street, La Penitence, Georgetown.

Kaieteur News understands that the homeless man was knocked down around 19:05hrs by a grey Allion, motorcar PSS1675, in the vicinity of the La Penitence Market.

According to an eyewitness, the man was about to cross the road when he was struck down by the vehicle. “When I see the car jam the man down I try to stop the man and the man reverse, swerve out, and drive away…but I memorized his license plate number as PSS 1675, it’s a grey Allion,” the man told a Kaieteur News reporter last evening.

Moments after this publication got to the scene, a police officer arrived and directed the traffic that was building up, due to drivers and passengers who were stopping to look at the homeless man who was still lying face down on the road with blood on his face.

The Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) arrived shortly after and took the man to the hospital for medical attention.

Around 19:07hrs, a white Rav-4 struck down Paul Waterman, a pedal cyclist in front of Kaieteur News.

Waterman said, “While I was riding coming down the road the vehicle was driving on the [white] line. As I was about to come more in the corner he swerved out from a vehicle that was in another lane and drive into me, running over my bicycle wheel. I didn’t get to see the license plate number.”

Waterman received minor injuries but his bicycle is mangled. A taxi shortly arrived to take him home.