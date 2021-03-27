Latest update March 27th, 2021 12:59 AM

Toddler killed, mom injured after tree falls on them

Mar 27, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A toddler was last Thursday killed after a tree fell on him and his mother at Cashew Landing, Tasserene Backdam, Middle Mazaruni River, Region Seven.
The dead child has been identified as, one-year-old, Onan Alfred, of Tasserene Village, Middle Mazaruni River.
According to the police, the child was in the company of his parents, Corsia Alfred, 18, and Ming Daniels, a miner, of Bartica, Essequibo River, when the tragic incident occurred.
The report stated that around 16:00 hrs. at Cashew Landing, Tasserene Backdam, Alfred, Daniels and their child were walking heading to Issano Landing, Middle Mazaruni River, when a strong wind blew resulting in a tree falling and hitting the toddler and his mother.
Kaieteur News understands that the toddler was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Issano Health Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body was examined and it was observed that he received injuries below his right eye and the right side of his upper back, while his mother received an injury to her left foot.
She was treated and referred to the Bartica Regional Hospital, while her son’s body is presently awaiting a post mortem examination. The investigation into the death of one-year-old, Onan Alfred, is ongoing.

