Schoolchild stabbed five times during robbery

Mar 27, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – An Annandale Secondary School student was on Thursday afternoon stabbed at least five times, while being robbed by a group of perpetrators, moments after leaving school.
Currently recovering after a surgery at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), is 16-year-old, Joshua Rohoman.
The young boy was attacked by five suspects armed with scissors in the vicinity of the Annandale seawall, East Coast Demerara.
According to police reports, the 16-year-old, during the robbery reportedly tried to defend himself, but was dealt with five stabs about his body before the suspects robbed him of his belongings. Reports are that the now injured teen was relieved of his laptop, cellular phone, his music box and backpack after which, the robbers made good their escape.
Rohoman was subsequently rushed to GPHC by public-spirited citizens. Kaieteur News learnt that no arrest has been made since the incident occurred, however an investigation into the incident continues.
