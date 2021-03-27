Outraging public decency

Kaieteur News – The unbelievable occurred down there in Australia, as was carried by an article in the Insider on March 12 that was titled, “Porsche driver filmed and taunted 4 police officers as they lay dying on the highway at a crash scene.” The barbarous action of the Porsche driver has been described by one political leader as “completely sickening.” The driver ended up being slapped with a rarely used Australian charge of “outraging public decency.” It is deserving, and that same charge ought to be slapped and smeared over a host of Guyanese, who violate even the lowest edges of civilised norms.

What this man, Richard Pusey, did was beyond repulsive, it was inhuman. He was pulled over for a traffic violation, and while the four Australian police officers were handling the matter at the scene, a truck crashed into all four of them. As they lay mortally injured on the public road, all that Richard Pusey could find in himself to do was film their death struggles and curse them for pulling him over. He has profaned himself beyond redemption for the rest of his sick and sorry existence.

We have people like Richard Pusey in Guyana. They are not regular drivers (lawless by themselves), or corrupt bureaucrats and professionals (who have their own lengthy white collar criminal records). What we have here is a different breed of Guyanese: they smile in the people’s faces, while they mock them and rip their hearts out. Outrageous and indecent, they have been, and with only the fewest of occasional exceptions.

Our political leaders, in one government after another, have compiled immoral and unethical records. They are not content to wound the spirit of Guyanese, they kill it in one administration following the other. If the sum of that, at the individual and group levels, is not outrageous to public decency, then everything else falls short. Richard Pusey’s attorney said that his client was “ashamed” of the evidence on his phone: his savageness, his taunts, his barbarism. He should be, and that alone makes him a better human being than our leaders in today’s government. They have neither shame nor regret, as they are only satisfied with more provocations to the hopes of Guyanese, more outraging of public decency here.

Here it is that the population of this country is blessed with the nearness of its oldest and biggest dreams, and our leaders in government hide the prizes from us. They lie before the cameras; they leap all over to falsify through more and more trickery. We say that, that is outrageous to public decency; it is to ours. The leaders in this government have shown a sharp preference for darkness and silence with most of the material facts and figures relating to oil endowments and oil developments. When they do break their silence, it is to deliver more lies, half-truths, and pseudo truths, which is the kind of light that lives in our leaders. It would have been better if they had stayed silent, rather than further outraging public decency with still more deviousness. These men are a big black blot on this nation, the whole lot of them.

Regardless of religious affiliation, all Guyanese know full well that those who dwell in darkness are almost, if not always, involved in some kind of wickedness. Even those who do not believe in any divine being know that darkness is associated with the evils of men, who are engaged in serious wrongdoing. They need the darkness to cover-up their many misdeeds. When they do dare to face the light, they rush right back into the darkness from which they came. And when what they have said is closely examined, it quickly becomes obvious that, though they have said a mouthful, they have not really said anything at all, whether such is about clean governance that is convincing to the sober-minded. Or leadership principles that are credible before impartial truth-seekers. Or the unhidden natural resources management of this country’s vast and varied wealth that is prudent and untainted by their underhanded dealings under the gaze of all observers.

When this little slice, large in its consequences, of leadership conduct is reviewed, it is beyond doubt that their record is of what is outrageous to public decency, and criminally so.