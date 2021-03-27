Occupational Safety and Health Month to be observed in April

Latest update March 27th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 27, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Month will be observed in April this year, which will see the Ministry of Labour rolling out several programmes countrywide to boost safety and health in the workforce.
This was stated by the Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, during an interview with Kaieteur News on Thursday. Minister Hamilton noted that the Ministry is already engaging the National COVID-19 Task Force to receive proper advisory for the month’s activities.
Kaieteur News understands that the Ministry is focusing on executing the “special” OSH programmes in the mining and construction sectors. “The whole month will be OSH month and we have some special programs we want to do in the mining and in construction because that is where most of the deaths are happening as regards to employees,” he said. Hamilton also indicated that the Labour Ministry has already begun engaging with companies while noting that they have all been very supportive in contributing to the launch and the monthly activities. Moreover, some of them have already volunteered their support in different areas for the launch of the OSH month activities.
Further, he disclosed that the American Chamber of Commerce is also lending a hand as a technical advisor to the Ministry in light of the upcoming launch. The Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association, the Guyana Women’s Miners Association and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission have also established a technical joint committee to pay attention to employees losing their lives in the work field. “And I suspect we need to do similar things with the Forestry Producers Association and the Guyana Forestry Commission,” Hamilton added.
The Ministry is currently exercising a stringent OSH campaign in the private and public sector across all 10 administrative regions in Guyana and it will be a continuous exercise this year.
