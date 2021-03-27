Motorcycle bandits rob Guy-Bisco employee of $1.4M

Kaieteur News – An employee of Guy-Bisco Importation Limited was allegedly robbed of $1.4M cash, while conducting business on Thursday March 25, 2021, on Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.

According to police reports, the man had just completed selling items on behalf of his employer at various shops, following which, he secured the funds in the canter he was driving, and proceed to return to his place of work in the company of his porter and warehouse attendant.

During a congested traffic stop in the vicinity of GWI, reports indicate that two perpetrators on a red and black motor cycle rode up to the Guy-Bisco worker. Kaieteur News understands that the pillion rider jumped off the said motor cycle and lashed the victim twice to his head with a gun, then pointed same to him with instructions to hand over the keys.

The pillion rider then took out a grey canister, which contained the $1.4M cash, collected the victim’s cellular phone and rejoined his accomplice. They then made good their escape.

Kaieteur News understands that an investigation underway.