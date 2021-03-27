Motorcycle bandits rob Guy-Bisco employee of $1.4M

Latest update March 27th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 27, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – An employee of Guy-Bisco Importation Limited was allegedly robbed of $1.4M cash, while conducting business on Thursday March 25, 2021, on Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.
According to police reports, the man had just completed selling items on behalf of his employer at various shops, following which, he secured the funds in the canter he was driving, and proceed to return to his place of work in the company of his porter and warehouse attendant.
During a congested traffic stop in the vicinity of GWI, reports indicate that two perpetrators on a red and black motor cycle rode up to the Guy-Bisco worker. Kaieteur News understands that the pillion rider jumped off the said motor cycle and lashed the victim twice to his head with a gun, then pointed same to him with instructions to hand over the keys.
The pillion rider then took out a grey canister, which contained the $1.4M cash, collected the victim’s cellular phone and rejoined his accomplice. They then made good their escape.
Kaieteur News understands that an investigation underway.
Mar 27, 2021Emerging Guyanese batsman Matthew Rohan Nandu has become the latest Brand Ambassador of Cricket Zone USA, landing a two-year endorsement deal with global sport brand Adidas. Cricket Zone USA, North...
Mar 27, 2021
Mar 27, 2021
Mar 27, 2021
Mar 27, 2021
Mar 26, 2021
Kaieteur News – I walk the streets of Guyana, shop at the stores, restaurants and food outlets, buy gasoline, exercise... more
Kaieteur News – Greed is groovy. But does this make it right or best for all concerned? And is this what the people... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – At a meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]