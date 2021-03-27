Minister Benn urges escaped prisoners to surrender

Kaieteur News – During the last few months there have been a number of breakouts from the various prisons in the country, which recently ended with two Mazaruni prison escapees being killed during a shootout with the police.

Taking this state of affairs into account, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn is calling on all escaped prisoners to turn themselves in to law enforcement officials.

In a release to the Press the Minister also called on close relatives and friends of these fugitives not to provide any support to escaped prisoners. He said too, that the general public must report the existence of any escaped prisoner who they may become aware of, to the nearest police station.

Furthermore, the official sought to remind that once the escaped prisoners are recaptured, they are expected to have an additional three years added to their sentence through the Courts for the offence of escaping from lawful custody. Meanwhile those persons who aid and abet escape prisoners can face the prospect of three to seven years behind bars or life imprisonment.

Earlier in the week, Kaieteur News had reported that convicted con artist, Mohammed Ali escaped from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) last Sunday after he was rushed there for treatment after it was alleged that he swallowed a blade from a ‘Bic shaver’ in an attempt to kill himself. The 34-year-old was scheduled to be released on June 30th of this year.

Meanwhile back in February, this publication had reported that four high profile prisoners, Imran Ramsaywack, Rayon Jones, Kenrick Lyte and Samuel Gouveia, were able to cut their way out of the Mazaruni Prison. The men reportedly turned up at the home of Jones’ father who had rendered assistance to them. Jones’ father, Ralph Jones, was later charged and remanded to prison for harbouring the four fugitives.

Ramsayack and Jones were killed following a shootout with the police on March 22, last, while Lyte, Gouveia and Ali are still at large.