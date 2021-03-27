Guyana to receive 224,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines next week

Latest update March 27th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 27, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has revealed that 224,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines are slated to arrive in Guyana by next Tuesday. The Department of Public Information reported that Ali made the disclosure on the sidelines of an event held yesterday.
According to the report, of the 224,000 doses; a quota of 24,000 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine which is being donated by the World Health Organization’s COVID -19 Vaccine Global Access, will arrive on Monday and another 200,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine will arrive on Tuesday. Additionally, it was stated that the government is also working to secure another 200,000 doses of the Russian vaccine.
Ali revealed that the first 200,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine will cost the government $800 million as one dose costs $4,000 and would also result in adjustments to this year’s Budget as health is the top priority.
Ali was quoted as saying, “Right now, we are finalising the logistics to bring that 200,000 in. We have established a supply chain. We have established the storage facility. We had meetings with the private sector because we have to bring all the storage capacity together to get this done.”
The government is also seeking to roll out a pre-vaccination process to have forms available in communities and online to reduce the time it takes for someone to get vaccinated.
To date, Guyana has received 103,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including the AstraZeneca vaccine and the Sinopharm vaccine from China.
