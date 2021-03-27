Girl, 12 allegedly raped by father

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) last Thursday announced the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl by her father, who is still to be apprehended.

The release stated that the incident occurred between February 28, 2021, and March 01, 2021, in Region One.

Kaieteur News understands that the child’s father held her down while she was asleep and allegedly raped her. The matter was later brought to the attention of the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) and was subsequently reported to the police on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

This news agency also learned that when the ranks in Region One went to arrest the suspect he was nowhere to be found. As such, a manhunt was launched to locate the suspect who is also accused of similar offences by others.