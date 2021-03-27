Former Prime Minister Bruce Golding hospitalised

Latest update March 27th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 27, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Jamaica Gleaner — Former Prime Minister Bruce Golding has been hospitalised.
In a statement, his daughter Sherene Golding Campbell said the former Prime Minister was this evening admitted for a recurring health condition.
Golding is under observation at the Tony Thwaites Wing of the University Hospital of the West Indies.
“It is expected that he will be home soon once his health indicators are
satisfactory to his physician,” said Golding Campbell.
She said Golding and the family were thankful for the support and well wishes for his speedy recovery.
In January, Golding was also hospitalised.
He was released after a series of tests and medical examination.
