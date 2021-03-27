Former Assistant Commissioner of Police, others slapped with $19M fraud charge

Kaieteur News – Former Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kevin Adonis, and three other members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) yesterday made their first court appearance after they were slapped with a $19M fraud charge.

The defendants are Kevin Adonis, of 95 Stewartville, West Bank Demerara; Rawle Haynes, of Hydronie, East Bank Essequibo; Jermaine Fraser, of 4116 Phase One West Minister, West Coast Demerara and Michael Corbin, of 315 First Avenue, La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara.

The matters were called in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

All four men had obtained legal representation. Adonis was represented by attorney-at-law, Mark Waldon; Corbin was represented by attorney-at-law, Patrice Henry; Haynes’ counsel was attorney-at-law, Dexter Todd and Fraser’s lawyer was Latchmie Rahamat.

Fraser, Haynes, Corbin, and Adonis were slapped with a joint charge, while Corbin and Haynes were slapped with individual charges. They were not required to plead to the indictable charges after they were read to them.

The first charge alleged that Adonis, Fraser, Haynes and Corbin between March 26, 2019, and March 29, 2019, at Georgetown, conspired together with each other and persons unknown, while being public officers, employed by the Guyana Police Force (GPF), stole $19,030,767 belonging to the Guyana Police Force, their employer.

The latter charge alleged that Corbin on March 26, 2019, at Guyana Police Force, Finance Office, Eve Leary, Kingston, Georgetown, input electronic data, that is to say, a payment voucher entry in the sum of $19,030,767 into the Ministry of Finance’s Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS), but it was not authentic.

The final charge stated that Haynes on March 29, 2019, at Georgetown, while being a public officer, employed by the Guyana Police Force, stole $19,030,767, money belonging to the said Guyana Police Force.

The matter is being prosecuted by Special Organized Crime Unit (S.O.C.U) Prosecutor, Leslyn Nobel.

According to the facts of the charge, the missing $19,030,767 was allocated for officers who performed extra duties. However, there are documents that show that those officers signed and received the monies, but it was later revealed that the officers never received the monies.

The matter was reported and an investigation was launched. The four men were subsequently charged.

Chief Magistrate, McLennan, placed Corbin on $250,000 bail; Haynes was placed on $200,000 bail, while Adonis and Fraser were placed on $150,000 bail each. They are expected to make their next court appearance on April 12, 2021.

Only last year, Corbin and Fraser were slapped with 21 fraud charges, which amounted to a total sum of $11,385,000. They had appeared before Principal Magistrate, Faith McGusty, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, and were placed on $250,000 bail each.

It is alleged that the duo, on April 4, 2019, at Eve Leary, Georgetown, while being employed as a clerk or servant at the GPF’s Finance Office, with intent to defraud, they willfully made false entries into the accounts of their employer.