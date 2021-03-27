81-year-old pensioner found dead in North Sophia home

Latest update March 27th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 27, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The body of an 81-year-old pensioner, Budhan Singh, was discovered on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at his Block ‘R’ North Sophia, Georgetown, home.
Investigations revealed that the deceased lived alone at the said address for a number of years. His daughter, who lives on the East Coast of Demerara, informed that she had visited him on January 14, 2021.
On March 25, 2021, police reports indicate that she had returned to visit her father, but her calls went unanswered. Becoming suspicious, she requested assistance to break the door and upon doing so discovered the deceased lying motionless on his bed, without clothes.
Kaieteur News understands that police found no signs of breakage and no visible marks of violence were observed about the body, which is presently at the Lyken Funeral Parlor awaiting a Post Mortem Examination.
