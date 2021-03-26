Tender Board opens 219 Bids

Latest update March 26th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 26, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), on Tuesday, opened 219 bids for several government agencies at their Ministry of Finance (MoF) office on Main and Urquhart Streets. Notable projects included consultancy services for conducting an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment for the construction of the new harbor bridge; the supply and delivery of material installation of well discharge, transmission/ distribution network and service connection; as well as the approval for emergency pharmaceuticals.
Below are the companies and their bids.
Ministry of Agriculture: Procurement of items for the new Guyana Marketing Corporation
Lot 1: Three new terrain vehicles; lot two: 13 new motorcycles; lot 3: Two new refrigerators trucks; lot four: two new refrigerator containers
Bidder’s name Amount GYD ($)
Ministry of Public Works: Demerara Harbour Bridge – Consultancy services for conducting an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment for the construction of the new harbor bridge (Nandy Park to La Grange) and approach roads
Ministry of Natural Resources: Supply and delivery of one double cab pickup
Supply and delivery of three all-terrain vehicles
Guyana Water Incorporated: Supply and delivery of material installation of well discharge, transmission/distribution network and service connection
Supply and delivery of HDPE and PVC pipes, fittings and valves in three lots
Water supply improvement project at Kamarang/Warawatta Region Seven
Ministry of Agriculture: Supply of laboratory equipment and supplies
Supply and delivery of one 30-seater motor vehicle
Ministry of Health: Approval for emergency pharmaceuticals
Procurement of security services- Linden Complex Hospital
Ministry of Agriculture: NDIA- Provision of consultancy for the design and supervision of pump stations at Greenwich Park/ Barnwell area, Region Three
Construction of trestle at Mountain Foot/ Yawong, Region Eight
Supply of irrigation pipes for Mountain Foot/ Yawong, Region Eight
Procurement of mobile pumps for NDIA
Procurement of tractor and fuel bowser
Installation of revetment at Endeavor, Canal Number Two, Region Three
