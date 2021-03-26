Latest update March 26th, 2021 12:59 AM

Tender Board opens 219 Bids

Mar 26, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), on Tuesday, opened 219 bids for several government agencies at their Ministry of Finance (MoF) office on Main and Urquhart Streets. Notable projects included consultancy services for conducting an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment for the construction of the new harbor bridge; the supply and delivery of material installation of well discharge, transmission/ distribution network and service connection; as well as the approval for emergency pharmaceuticals.

Below are the companies and their bids.

Ministry of Agriculture: Procurement of items for the new Guyana Marketing Corporation

Lot 1: Three new terrain vehicles; lot two: 13 new motorcycles; lot 3: Two new refrigerators trucks; lot four: two new refrigerator containers
Bidder’s name Amount GYD ($)

 

 

 

Ministry of Public Works: Demerara Harbour Bridge – Consultancy services for conducting an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment for the construction of the new harbor bridge (Nandy Park to La Grange) and approach roads

 

 

Ministry of Natural Resources: Supply and delivery of one double cab pickup

 

 

 

 

Supply and delivery of three all-terrain vehicles

 

 

 

 

 

 Guyana Water Incorporated: Supply and delivery of material installation of well discharge, transmission/distribution network and service connection

 

 

Supply and delivery of HDPE and PVC pipes, fittings and valves in three lots

 

 

 

Water supply improvement project at Kamarang/Warawatta Region Seven

 

 

 

 Ministry of Agriculture: Supply of laboratory equipment and supplies

 

 

 

 

 

Supply and delivery of one 30-seater motor vehicle

 

 

 

Ministry of Health: Approval for emergency pharmaceuticals

 

 

 

 

Procurement of security services- Linden Complex Hospital

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Agriculture: NDIA- Provision of consultancy for the design and supervision of pump stations at Greenwich Park/ Barnwell area, Region Three

 

 

 

Construction of trestle at Mountain Foot/ Yawong, Region Eight

 

 

 

Supply of irrigation pipes for Mountain Foot/ Yawong, Region Eight

 

 

 

 

Procurement of mobile pumps for NDIA

 

 

 

Procurement of tractor and fuel bowser

 

 

Installation of revetment at Endeavor, Canal Number Two, Region Three

