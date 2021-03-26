Latest update March 26th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Suspect released on station bail

Mar 26, 2021 News

Death of Annandale man…

Kaieteur News – The businessman accused of causing the death of Mohammed Khan 51, has been released on bail for a second time.
Harripersaud Bhagwandin, 62, of Marshall Street Annandale, East Coast Demerara (ECD) had allegedly beaten Khan with a cricket bat on February 10 for breaking his (Bhagwandin) pipe.
Khan had been hospitalised for a few days for multiple injuries, which included a severe head injury. He was discharged but was found dead a month later.
An autopsy showed that he had died from brain haemorrhage, which resulted from blunt force trauma to the head. Detectives believe that his death was a result of an injury that Bhagwandin had inflicted on him during the beating.
They rearrested Bhagwandin who was out on $50,000 bail for assaulting Khan. Bhagwandin stayed in the police lock-ups for a couple of days but was released on bail again.
According to the Police Commander of Region 4 ‘C’ Khali Pareshram, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) advised that further investigation is needed before charging the businessman. Investigators cannot detain a suspect for more that 72hours so they were forced let Bhagwandin walk free on station bail as they continue investigations.
Meanwhile Khan’s relatives will be laying him to rest today. His daughters remember him as a wonderful father who had worked hard during his younger years to take care of them throughout their childhood days.

 

Similar Articles

 

Sports

Minister Benn wants more women to be upfront in firefighting

Minister Benn wants more women to be upfront in firefighting

Mar 26, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn is calling for the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) to provide a more welcoming environment for persons coming into the service. With this,...
Read More
‘Golden Jaguars’ lose to ‘Soca Warriors’ as four players make debuts

‘Golden Jaguars’ lose to ‘Soca Warriors’...

Mar 26, 2021

No Audited Financials received for CWI AGM

No Audited Financials received for CWI AGM

Mar 26, 2021

Young Warriors Cricket Club to participate in Speakers National T20 Cup

Young Warriors Cricket Club to participate in...

Mar 26, 2021

STSC 3-a-side football set for Sunday

STSC 3-a-side football set for Sunday

Mar 26, 2021

Tapeball action set for Durban Park on Saturday

Tapeball action set for Durban Park on Saturday

Mar 26, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]