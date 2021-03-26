Suspect released on station bail

Death of Annandale man…

Kaieteur News – The businessman accused of causing the death of Mohammed Khan 51, has been released on bail for a second time.

Harripersaud Bhagwandin, 62, of Marshall Street Annandale, East Coast Demerara (ECD) had allegedly beaten Khan with a cricket bat on February 10 for breaking his (Bhagwandin) pipe.

Khan had been hospitalised for a few days for multiple injuries, which included a severe head injury. He was discharged but was found dead a month later.

An autopsy showed that he had died from brain haemorrhage, which resulted from blunt force trauma to the head. Detectives believe that his death was a result of an injury that Bhagwandin had inflicted on him during the beating.

They rearrested Bhagwandin who was out on $50,000 bail for assaulting Khan. Bhagwandin stayed in the police lock-ups for a couple of days but was released on bail again.

According to the Police Commander of Region 4 ‘C’ Khali Pareshram, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) advised that further investigation is needed before charging the businessman. Investigators cannot detain a suspect for more that 72hours so they were forced let Bhagwandin walk free on station bail as they continue investigations.

Meanwhile Khan’s relatives will be laying him to rest today. His daughters remember him as a wonderful father who had worked hard during his younger years to take care of them throughout their childhood days.