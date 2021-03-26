STSC 3-a-side football set for Sunday

Latest update March 26th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 26, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – South Turkeyen Sports Committee 3-a-side small goal and penalty shootout football competition is set for Sunday at Vryheid’s Lust tarmac starting at 10:00hrs.
Entrance fee is $1,000 per player. Teams set to take part are Better Hope, Belfield, Sophia, Charlestown, Vryheid’s Lust and Pleasance. At Stake are trophies and medals.
