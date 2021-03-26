Rockaway Legends, Fisherman, Regal Masters, triumph

Kaieteur News – Rockaway Legends, Fisherman and Regal Maters won their respective categories when the Cheddi Jagan Memorial softball competition was contested on Sunday last at Lusignan.

In the over 50 final, Rockaway Legends beat Enterprise Legends by two wickets. Batting first, Enterprise Legends managed 109-9 in 20 overs. Kennard Luke made 32 not out as Trevor Emmanuel claimed 3-8 and Gopaul Persaud 3-10.

Rockaway Legends responded with 111-8 in 18.5 overs. Vijay Baljit made 32, while Raymond Karim captured 3-10. Emmanuel was named man-of-the-match.

In the over 45 segment, Fisherman overcame Essequibo Wellman by 21 runs. Fisherman took first strike and made 122 all out in 15 overs. Ramo Malone scored 45. Essequibo Wellman were bowled out for 91 in 15 overs in reply.

Richard Patterson made 37. Malone was named man-of-the-match.

In the over 40 division, Regal Masters defeated Better Hope by 59 runs. Batting first, Regal Masters managed 151-7 in 15 overs batting first. Eon Abel scored 37, while Darmindra Mohabir captured 3-19. Better Hope replied with 95-7. Balram Persaud made 37 not out as Ravi Persaud took 2-25 and David Harper 2-35.

The open final will be contested on Sunday between Lusignan East and Rising Star. The trophies were donated by Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.

Meanwhile, Rockaway Group of Companies will be hosting a four-team Phagwah competition on Monday on the East Coast. The teams set to take part are Regal, Wellman, Enterprise and Rockaway.