Prison escapee tells journalist he paid for his freedom

Mar 26, 2021 News

– Acting Prison Director advises him not to fear mistreatment and turn himself in

Convicted conman, Mohammed Alli.

Kaieteur News – Acting Prison Director, Niclon Elliot, is advising a prison escapee who claimed that he paid some US$5,000 for his freedom, to turn himself in and not fear mistreatment.
The escapee and convicted conman, Mohammed Alli, 34, escaped on Sunday from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). He had been rushed there for treatment after it was alleged that he swallowed a blade from a “Bic shaver”. According to reports, Ally reportedly had wanted to kill himself. Following his escape, a prison officer who was tasked with guarding him at the hospital has been dismissed for allowing him to slip out of lawful custody.
Alli however, saw it fit to clear that he did not run away but had paid for his freedom. The convict made this statement via a phone call, which he made to journalist/editor with Big Smith News Watch, Leroy Smith.
In the recorded conversation, Alli told Smith that he would like the general public to know that he did not escape just like that and that he would have paid US$5,000 for his freedom, adding that he had one more year left behind bars but he was given the opportunity to pay that money and leave the country so he took it.
Alli also detailed that he paid three prison officers the money and that his trip to the hospital was part of plan to give him his freedom. The conman added that he was about to “cross the border” but when Smith asked him which direction he was heading he said, “wherever the wind blows”.
Elliot, who had listened to recorded conversation too that Alli was actually scheduled to be released in June 30 of this year, but now that he has escaped before that date, he will have to spend extra time in jail. Elliot said that his advice to the escapee is to turn himself as soon as possible and not to be afraid of mistreatment.
Alli is serving an eight-year sentence for simple larceny and fraudulent conversion committed on several unsuspecting females, including an elderly woman and schoolgirls. He had swindled them of hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth in jewellery and electronic gadgets.

