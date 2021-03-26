Police in major drug eradication exercise up the Berbice River

Latest update March 26th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 26, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The police in Berbice continue their drug eradication exercise up the Berbice River with another successful exercise at DeVeldt. On Wednesday last, between 05:00 hours and 17:30 hours, the police during the raid came upon two cultivated farms measuring about 6 acres in size. In total, the cops found about 300,000 cannabis plants, ranging from 2 feet to 5 feet in height. The cops also located 5,000 plants in the nursery. They also found forty (40) kilograms of dried cannabis and three make shift camps and one water pump during the exercise. The dried cannabis and plants were destroyed by fire. No one was arrested during the exercise.
