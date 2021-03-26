No Audited Financials received for CWI AGM

– First time in over 20 years

Kaieteur News – Kaieteur Sport has learnt that it would appear that the much touted transparency plan the Skerrit/Shallow ticket ran on two years ago has encountered another hurdle. No Audited Financials.

Kaieteur Sport was reliably informed that Territorial Boards are yet to receive Audited Financial Statements of the Cricket West Indies Consolidated Accounts. It has been confirmed that as of yesterday 25th March 2021 the Skerrit administration was not able to produce the accounts which is a direct violation of the CWI Articles of Association.

Section 111 of the Cricket West Indies Memorandum and Articles of Association states “The Board of Directors shall place before the members at every Annual General Meeting of Members

(a)Comparative Financial Statements relating separately to:

(1) The period that begin on the date the company came into existence and ended not more than 12 months after that date, or, if the company has completed a financial year, the period that began immediately after the end of the last period for which financial statements were prepared and ended not more than 12 months after the beginning of the period and

(2) The immediately preceding financial year.

(b) The report of the Auditors.

(C) Any further information respecting the financial position of the company and the results of its operations (if any) required by these Articles.

Section 112 went on to state, “Not less than 14 days before each Annual Meeting of Members, the company shall send a copy of the documents referred to in article 111 to each member.

It is now up to the members of CWI, namely the six territorial Boards to waive notice, however, it is understood that while members were willing to do so for a short period it has now become evident that the financials will not be available for consideration by members and boards for the meeting this Sunday.

Mr. Drubahadur, of Drubahadur and Associates, a prominent Audit and Accounting firm, and Mr. Fizul Bacchus are the GCB representatives. Mr. Bahadur is not happy that the CWI accounts, which is for the period of year ending 30th September 2020, stated that he has been attending these meetings on and off for over eight years and this is the first time this has happened. Mr. Drubahadur also served on the CWI Finance committee for some years. It is alarming that after almost six months into the next financial cycle, the accounts are not ready. The previous chairman of the CWI Finance Committee was Guyanese Director and another Chartered Accountant Mr. Anand Kalladeeen, who is still a CWI Director and current Treasurer of the Guyana Cricket Board and Chairman of Cricket Guy. Inc., Mr. Kalladeen refused to comment.

When contacted Mr. Anand Sanasie, Secretary of the Guyana Cricket Board stated that while he has a corporate duty as a CWI director, the situation is alarming and some immediate action must be taken. He further said that it’s been about two years that the Auditors have requested certain action and the current administration appear to be oblivious to them. He noted that the Skerritt Administration hired a consultant at a tremendous cost and under questionable circumstances, yet the accounts are not ready. He also posited that dismissing your Finance Director after 20 years of service when an Audit has not been completed may have compounded the problem, as traditionally the Audits would have been completed and approved at the December meeting in the preceding year of an AGM.

One source revealed that the auditors have been requesting consolidated Accounts since the 1st AGM but the Coolidge Accounts were not done, there may be more in the Mortar than the pestle. An answer needs to be forthcoming from Mr. Skerritt.

It is clear that the CWI AGM of 28th March has another issue to deal with.