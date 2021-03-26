Latest update March 26th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Nigerian national, local businessman charged with fraud

Mar 26, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A Nigerian national and a businessman on Wednesday made their first court appearance to answer to a fraud related charge.
The defendants, Nzube Zkegwuonu, 29, a Nigerian resident at Lot 326 Melanie, East Coast Demerara, and Kevin Smith, 26, a businessman, of Lot 299 Melanie, East Coast Demerara, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
They were not required to plead to the charge which alleged that between February 1, 2021, and March 15, 2021, at Georgetown, with intent to defraud, they conspired with others to obtain $3,000,000, from Denita Bonnet.
Both defendants were represented by attorney-at-law Ronald Daniels. The lawyer told the court that his clients are innocent and added that they were both released on $100,000, station bail.
The police prosecutor made no objection to bail being granted to the defendants but asked that they lodge their passports and report to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters every second and last Friday of each month.
Chief Magistrate McLennan then granted both defendants bail in the sum of $100,000, each with the prosecutor’s conditions attached. The duo is expected to make their next court appearance on April 14, 2021.

Similar Articles

 

Sports

Minister Benn wants more women to be upfront in firefighting

Minister Benn wants more women to be upfront in firefighting

Mar 26, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn is calling for the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) to provide a more welcoming environment for persons coming into the service. With this,...
Read More
‘Golden Jaguars’ lose to ‘Soca Warriors’ as four players make debuts

‘Golden Jaguars’ lose to ‘Soca Warriors’...

Mar 26, 2021

No Audited Financials received for CWI AGM

No Audited Financials received for CWI AGM

Mar 26, 2021

Young Warriors Cricket Club to participate in Speakers National T20 Cup

Young Warriors Cricket Club to participate in...

Mar 26, 2021

STSC 3-a-side football set for Sunday

STSC 3-a-side football set for Sunday

Mar 26, 2021

Tapeball action set for Durban Park on Saturday

Tapeball action set for Durban Park on Saturday

Mar 26, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]