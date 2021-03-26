Nigerian national, local businessman charged with fraud

Latest update March 26th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 26, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A Nigerian national and a businessman on Wednesday made their first court appearance to answer to a fraud related charge.
The defendants, Nzube Zkegwuonu, 29, a Nigerian resident at Lot 326 Melanie, East Coast Demerara, and Kevin Smith, 26, a businessman, of Lot 299 Melanie, East Coast Demerara, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
They were not required to plead to the charge which alleged that between February 1, 2021, and March 15, 2021, at Georgetown, with intent to defraud, they conspired with others to obtain $3,000,000, from Denita Bonnet.
Both defendants were represented by attorney-at-law Ronald Daniels. The lawyer told the court that his clients are innocent and added that they were both released on $100,000, station bail.
The police prosecutor made no objection to bail being granted to the defendants but asked that they lodge their passports and report to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters every second and last Friday of each month.
Chief Magistrate McLennan then granted both defendants bail in the sum of $100,000, each with the prosecutor’s conditions attached. The duo is expected to make their next court appearance on April 14, 2021.
