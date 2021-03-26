Minister Benn wants more women to be upfront in firefighting

Latest update March 26th, 2021 12:59 AM

The Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn; Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Mae Thomas; Advisor to the Minister, Harry Gill; Fire Chief (ag) Kalamadeen Edoo, along with the Deputy Fire Chief, Gregory Wickham and other senior ranks of the Guyana Fire Service.

Kaieteur News – The Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn is calling for the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) to provide a more welcoming environment for persons coming into the service. With this, he wants to see the female ranks in the GFS to be more up front in firefighting and rescuing services.
Minister Benn made this disclosure yesterday at the opening of this year’s Guyana Fire Service’s Senior Officers Conference, which is being held under the theme “Understanding the challenges and working towards improving Fire and Rescue Services”.
Addressing the gathering at the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Training Centre Auditorium, the Minister noted that the women in the Fire Service are mostly sidelined into less active roles.
“We want them more into the job; we want them in on every sphere of activity, and I hope one day, we will have a female Fire Chief and that she would have come through a system which would have respected her and allowed her to breakthrough, and to lead us on,” the Minister said.
He further pointed out also that the persons coming into the Fire Service shouldn’t be discriminated against and that they should not be preyed upon and also there shouldn’t be accusations of rape. All of these issues, he highlighted, should be reported on early, so that they can be examined and dealt with.
In closing, the Home Affairs Minister encouraged the acting Fire Chief, Kalamadeen Edoo and all the other officers to rise to the challenge and serve with confidence in order for them to have success in their endeavours and the undertaking in the responsibility to the people and to ensure that the risk of fires, the loss of lives, the loss of properties are significantly mitigated and prevented.

 

