Linden duo charged for killing Victory Valley farmer

Kaieteur News – Two residents of Victory Valley, Linden have been charged for the death of Victory Valley farmer, Samuel De Souza, which occurred on March, 6, 2021. Appearing before Magistrate Wanda Fortune, at of the Linden Magistrate Court, were businessman Utah Duke aged 26 years of Lot 57 Victory Valley, Wismar, Linden and farmer Orlando Montooth aged 34 years of 70 Victory Valley, Wismar, Linden. They were jointly charged for manslaughter contrary to Section 94 of the Criminal Law (offences) Act Chapter 08:01. They were not required to plea and were placed on $400,000 bail each. The matter was adjourned to 22nd April 2021.

Commenting on the charge, was brother of Samuel De Souza, Jacob De Souza, who had initially urged the police to investigate the matter further, since the post mortem results showed that his brother died from hypotension (low blood pressure) and gastritis. The suspects were initially released. Commander Region 10, Hugh Winter, said that the Director of Public Prosecution resent the file to the Division and requested that additional investigation be done. Winter said this instruction was followed, the file was returned, and the advice was given to charge the duo with manslaughter. Jacob De Souza said the family is pleased that charges were laid but is not pleased that the suspects were placed on bail at their first hearing.

De Souza’s lifeless body was found on a track, close to his home. According to the police, the deceased who lived alone, had an altercation with a female who, along with her daughter, confronted him. He subsequently ran away through the track leading to his home but sometime later, two unidentified males came out the said track and told the woman and her daughter that the victim was dead. When the police visited the scene, De Souza was observed lying on his back in the track in front of his home, and a wooden-handle spear was observed resting on his body with what appeared to be blood. Three knives and a screwdriver were found in the deceased pants waist. His mouth and right ear had what appeared to be blood oozing from them and there were superficial bruises seen on the exposed parts of his body.