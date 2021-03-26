Linden duo charged for killing Victory Valley farmer

Latest update March 26th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 26, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Two residents of Victory Valley, Linden have been charged for the death of Victory Valley farmer, Samuel De Souza, which occurred on March, 6, 2021. Appearing before Magistrate Wanda Fortune, at of the Linden Magistrate Court, were businessman Utah Duke aged 26 years of Lot 57 Victory Valley, Wismar, Linden and farmer Orlando Montooth aged 34 years of 70 Victory Valley, Wismar, Linden. They were jointly charged for manslaughter contrary to Section 94 of the Criminal Law (offences) Act Chapter 08:01. They were not required to plea and were placed on $400,000 bail each. The matter was adjourned to 22nd April 2021.
Commenting on the charge, was brother of Samuel De Souza, Jacob De Souza, who had initially urged the police to investigate the matter further, since the post mortem results showed that his brother died from hypotension (low blood pressure) and gastritis. The suspects were initially released. Commander Region 10, Hugh Winter, said that the Director of Public Prosecution resent the file to the Division and requested that additional investigation be done. Winter said this instruction was followed, the file was returned, and the advice was given to charge the duo with manslaughter. Jacob De Souza said the family is pleased that charges were laid but is not pleased that the suspects were placed on bail at their first hearing.
De Souza’s lifeless body was found on a track, close to his home. According to the police, the deceased who lived alone, had an altercation with a female who, along with her daughter, confronted him. He subsequently ran away through the track leading to his home but sometime later, two unidentified males came out the said track and told the woman and her daughter that the victim was dead. When the police visited the scene, De Souza was observed lying on his back in the track in front of his home, and a wooden-handle spear was observed resting on his body with what appeared to be blood. Three knives and a screwdriver were found in the deceased pants waist. His mouth and right ear had what appeared to be blood oozing from them and there were superficial bruises seen on the exposed parts of his body.
Mar 26, 2021Kaieteur News – The Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn is calling for the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) to provide a more welcoming environment for persons coming into the service. With this,...
Mar 26, 2021
Mar 26, 2021
Mar 26, 2021
Mar 26, 2021
Mar 26, 2021
Kaieteur News – A young Berbician girl in her mid 20s, Renda Henry, hung herself last week with her bed sheet in the... more
Kaieteur News – The funeral parlours are doing brisk business as a result of the pandemic. Four more COVID-19 deaths... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – At a meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]