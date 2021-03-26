‘Golden Jaguars’ lose to ‘Soca Warriors’ as four players make debuts

By Franklin Wilson in the Dominican Republic, compliments of Secure Innovations & Concepts, Industrial Safety Supplies Inc., Fazia’s Motor Spares and GFF

Kaieteur News – The baby of the team, 17 year-old Omari Glasgow, Jobe Caesar, Bayli Spencer-Adams and Miguel Scarlett made their respective international debuts not in auspicious style but nonetheless announced their presence as Guyana’s ‘Golden Jaguars’ went down to Trinidad and Tobago’s Soca Warriors 3-0 last night at the Panamericano Stadium in SanCristobal, Dominican Republic.

It was the second match in Group ‘F’ in the Concacaf zone of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying competition here in the Dominican Republic and it was the Twin Island’s home game played on neutral grounds owing to covid-19 challenges.

Levi Garcia in the 7th minute, Sheldon Bateau in the 15th and Ryan Telfer one minute before half time netted for T&T. The margin of victory could have been wider had it not been for the ability of goalkeeper Akel Clarke who saved a penalty off Joevin Jones also in the first half. He saved the initial shot and two rebounds from the Trinidadian striker in quick sequence.

The Guyanese team, which is in transition under SMNT Head Coach, Márcio Máximo let in two goals before the quarter hour mark, Levi Garcia in the 7th and Sheldon Bateau in the 15th minute and were never able to turn recover as the Twin Island Republic went on to pocket all three points to be at the top of the group on goal difference ahead of Saint Kitts and Nevis which blanked Puerto Rico on Wednesday at the same venue, 1-0.

T&T went 3-0 up one minute to half time when Guyana’s custodian Akel Clarke made a slip up with the ball and the alert Ryan Telfer accepted the gift to slot into an empty goal in the 44th minute.

The Guyanese did create a couple of chances of their own in the early minutes as well but were not able to make them count.

The second half saw a much improved display from the Golden Jaguars as no goals were scored.

While he was not pleased with the performance of his charges in the first half and believes the score does not reflect what took place on the pitch, Coach Máximo is of the view that the Guyanese team competed.

“They competed until the last minute and that is a good point. I think that experience was not a problem because we had some experienced players out there. The first half blunders cost us. The second half though, I think the youngsters did well and maintained the level.”

