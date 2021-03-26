Latest update March 26th, 2021 12:59 AM

Four more die from COVID-19, death toll now at 225

Mar 26, 2021 News

COVID-dashboard

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday announced that four persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. Their deaths now bring Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 225.
Those dead are a 61-year-old man from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), a 60-year-old man, and two women whose ages are 63 and 78, all from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). However the two women’s deaths were not reflected in yesterday’s dashboard.
According to the Ministry’s press release, all four persons died while receiving treatment at a medical facility. Meanwhile, the MoH also recorded 78 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 9,898.
The dashboard shows that 12 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 49 persons are in institutional isolation, 893 in home isolation and 18 persons are institutional quarantine. To date 8,721 recoveries have been recorded.

