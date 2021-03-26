Four more die from COVID-19, death toll now at 225

Latest update March 26th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 26, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday announced that four persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. Their deaths now bring Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 225.
Those dead are a 61-year-old man from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), a 60-year-old man, and two women whose ages are 63 and 78, all from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). However the two women’s deaths were not reflected in yesterday’s dashboard.
According to the Ministry’s press release, all four persons died while receiving treatment at a medical facility. Meanwhile, the MoH also recorded 78 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 9,898.
The dashboard shows that 12 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 49 persons are in institutional isolation, 893 in home isolation and 18 persons are institutional quarantine. To date 8,721 recoveries have been recorded.
Mar 26, 2021Kaieteur News – The Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn is calling for the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) to provide a more welcoming environment for persons coming into the service. With this,...
Mar 26, 2021
Mar 26, 2021
Mar 26, 2021
Mar 26, 2021
Mar 26, 2021
Kaieteur News – A young Berbician girl in her mid 20s, Renda Henry, hung herself last week with her bed sheet in the... more
Kaieteur News – The funeral parlours are doing brisk business as a result of the pandemic. Four more COVID-19 deaths... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – At a meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]