Four more die from COVID-19, death toll now at 225

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday announced that four persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. Their deaths now bring Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 225.

Those dead are a 61-year-old man from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), a 60-year-old man, and two women whose ages are 63 and 78, all from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). However the two women’s deaths were not reflected in yesterday’s dashboard.

According to the Ministry’s press release, all four persons died while receiving treatment at a medical facility. Meanwhile, the MoH also recorded 78 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 9,898.

The dashboard shows that 12 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 49 persons are in institutional isolation, 893 in home isolation and 18 persons are institutional quarantine. To date 8,721 recoveries have been recorded.