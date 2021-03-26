Bulletins issued for men who defrauded Deeds Registry

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) yesterday issued two separate wanted bulletins for two men who reportedly defrauded the Deeds Registry.

The wanted bulletins were issued for 45-year-old Alistair Michael Mitchell, of Lot ‘NN’ D’ Urban Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown, and 61-year-old Wazir Mohamed.

According to the wanted bulletins, Mitchell and Mohamed committed fraud at the Deeds Registry during 2017.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Mitchell or Mohamed is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers; 226-1389, 227-2128, 226-7476, 226-7065, 227-9271, 227-1611, 227-1149, 227-1270, 225-6940-9, 225-3650, 226-1928, 911 or the nearest police station.