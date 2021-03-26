An eye for an eye will leave de whole world blind!

Latest update March 26th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 26, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Dem boys hear de government studying de feasibility of establishing new rules fuh spend de oil money. Apparently, de rules which de Hap-New +Hay-Eff-See set tun out to be a no-brainer. And suh de government looking fuh change de rules as to how to spend de oil money. Dis could only mean dem gan change de law fuh suit dem. Dat is why dem boys seh yuh gat to keep a hawk’s eye pon de government.
It remind dem boys about de fisherman who bin suspect dat he wife bin cheating on he. So one day, he decide fuh hire wan private detective fuh spy pon she and report back to he.
De fisherman used to be away a long time on sea but every time he boat come in to shore, he use to go and check in with de private eye. De private detective always telling he dat there was nothing to report. And after each report, de fisherman would take de private eye out fuh a drink at de local pub. Dis went on fuh a good time.
Den one day, de fisherman bin navigating he vessel into port when he see de private detective waving frantically at he. When he docked he boat, he went across to de private detective who reported dat indeed he wife had a lover and in fact de two bin together at de present moment.
De fisherman shake he head and said to de private eye, “OK, let we go fuh we usual drink.”
“But what about de man in yuh house with yuh wife?” de private detective asked.
“Well,” said de fisherman, “he can buy he own drink.”
Talk half and nah trust de government with no private eye!
