West Indies Player Kevin Sinclair fulfills promise to Berbice Cricket Board Hands over sponsorship for U17 cricket competition

West Indies player Kevin Sinclair who recently made his debut with the West Indies Cricket team in the ongoing series verses Sri Lanka has fulfilled his promise to assist The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) with sponsorship for a cricket tournament.

On Monday the lanky All-rounder handed over his sponsorship for the ongoing under17 interclub cricket tournament to the Berbice Cricket Board.

Sinclair, who made his debut by playing in the T20 segment for the West Indies verses Sri Lanka series, presented the cheque to Vice Presidents Albert Smith and Qualis Winter. According to a release from the BCB, “Sinclair is one of several Berbice players who have supported our cricket as we seek to continue the rich tradition of Kanhai, Butcher and Solomon”.

The presentation was done at a simple ceremony in the BCB office in New Amsterdam during the executive meeting of the Board. Sinclair also met with executives of the board and promised to keep the flag of Berbice cricket flying high.

President of the BCB Hilbert Foster in speaking at the simple ceremony urged the player to remain focused, to stay grounded and to make sure that he takes good care of his Grandfather who is responsible for his success. Sinclair grandfather, Carlton Sinclair is his coach and mentor. He was a multi-talented sports man and a former first division cricketer in his younger days.

The board expressed thanks to Kevin Sinclair for his assistance and wished him all the best in the future. (Samuel Whyte)