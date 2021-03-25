USA Tri State U-15s arrive for Guyana tour today Will play 11 games from March 26 to April 10

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – A New York Tri State U-15 team, coached by 56-year-old former Guyana Pacer Linden Fraser, arrives today at 12:51 hrs for a 17-day tour of Guyana where they will play 10 matches in the City and one in Ogle on the East Coast of Demerara.

Fraser, who played four First-Class matches between 1983 and 1990 including a single Shell Shield game for Guyana in 1984, explained that the tour is to help in the pathway of development.

“Getting to play against opponents who play in a much more developed system where the standard is higher and that is something we hope to take away from this tour. Learning is our main focus,” said the quickie who made his First-Class debut for Demerara against Berbice in the 1983 Jones Cup four-day Inter-County final.

The team which has no Guyanese players is predominantly of Indian and Pakistan players and will stay at the Princess Hotel next the Providence Stadium, Guyana’s only International cricket ground.

Fraser, who was born in Port Mourant Berbice and played for that County at the U-19 level, said the youngsters are looking forward to playing at Bourda where the West Indies won its first ever Test match when they beat England in the second Test in 1930.

“We would love to meet Sports Minister Charles Ramson who we heard is doing good things for Sports and facilities in Guyana and would also be delighted to have a match at the Providence Stadium,” added Fraser who played for eight years in the English leagues and who played First-Class cricket for three different teams in Guyana.

“We have some talented U-15 cricketers in the USA but Turf pitches are a problem since we don’t have any in New York or New Jersey where there is a lot of talent. We play on Matting but we have not had a National U-15 tournament if five years. The boys will have a chance to play on Turf pitches in Guyana and that should be a great experience for them,” posited Fraser who represented both Berbice and Demerara at the Senior Inter-County final.

According to the host GCA, the teams that will oppose the NY Tri State team will be responsible for their own food, balls and coloured tops and with pants or coloured uniforms along with $4,000 Umpire’s fee for one Umpire and are expected to adhere to all Covid-19 guidelines and protocols.

The tourists will be led by Nayan Elamurugan and includes Arya Garb, Aryan Singh, Ansh Rai, Utkarash Srivastava, Saharsh Shewthan, Mihir Patwardhan, Nikhil Mudaliar, Anirudh Bolisetty, Mukunda Rao, Tanisha Dongre, Ali Virk, Abhram K. Yeruva, Tracy Glasgow (Manager), Linden Fraser (Head Coach).

The Scorers will be National Female cricketers Akaze Thompson and Hema Singh.

The tour begins in earnest tomorrow when the Americans face-off with GYO at Bourda which hosted 30 Tests and 10 ODIs and where the Indian and Pakistan super stars played. The tour opener commences at 09:30 hrs with a 50-overs affair.

Fixtures:

March 27 v E’bo (50-overs) at MYO

March 28 v GCA President’s X1 (50 overs D/N) at DCC

March 29 Rest Day

March 30 v GCC (50 overs) at Bourda

March 31 v Everest (50 overs) at Everest

April 1 v TSC (50 overs) at Bourda

April 2 Rest Day

April 3 v DCC (50 overs) at DCC

April 4 v MYO (50 overs) at MYO

April 5 Rest Day (Easter Monday)

April 6&7 v GCA Executive’s X1 (2 DAYS) at Bourda

April 8 Rest Day

April 9 v Bel Air Rubis (50 overs) at Ogle or LBI

April 10 v GCA/ CDC X1 (50 overs) at DCC

April 11 Depart Guyana

All matches start at 09:30 hrs expect the 2-Day game which starts at 10:00 hrs and the Day/Night game which starts at 13:30 hrs.