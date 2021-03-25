Taxi driver jailed 21 years for rape of schoolgirl

Kaieteur News – A 32 year-old taxi driver was yesterday sentenced to 21 years in prison for the rape of a 12-year-old schoolgirl. Sahadeo Pooran, known as “Omesh,” was on trial at the High Court in Georgetown before Justice, Jo-Ann Barlow, and a mixed 12-member jury for the indictment, which stated that on September 27, 2019, he engaged in sexual penetration with a child, who is under the age of 16.

Pooran had previously pleaded not guilty to the charge and was represented by attorney-at-law, Euclin Gomes, at his trial.

Earlier this month, Pooran was found unanimously guilty of raping the 12-year-old schoolgirl. His sentence was however deferred until yesterday when Justice Barlow made several considerations before imposing the 21-year jail term.

Both the man and his lawyer begged for leniency. The lawyer disclosed that Pooran is the breadwinner for his family and that his reputed wife is currently pregnant.

Gomes begged the court to temper justice with mercy as his client who joined the hearing via zoom, wept uncontrollably when the judgement was read.

In her calculation, Justice Barlow said that found no mitigating factors since Pooran has shown no remorse for the heinous act. The Judge took into consideration, among other things, the prevalence of the offence and the impact the rape has on the life of the victim.

In addition to the 21 years imprisonment, the Judge ordered that Pooran attend counselling sessions while behind bars.

The case against him was presented by State Counsels, Sarah Martin and Nafeeza Baig.

According to the case, on September 27, 2019, the complainant (victim) left home early in the morning to get a taxi en route to the bus for school.

Pooran reportedly stopped his car and offered her a free drop. The 12-year-old claimed however, that he picked up two other persons, dropped them off, and then took her to a house. She said she did not know who lived at that house, but the taxi driver held her by the hands and forced her into the house. She said she tried to loosen his grip, but could not. He locked her in the house and said he had to go pick up someone and drop them somewhere.

While he was gone, she tried to escape by window or door but all were tightly closed. She had said that she checked his tablet and learnt his name was Omesh Pooran.

The complainant said about an hour later Pooran returned, placed a mattress on the ground, pushed her on it, and then raped her. She claimed that before he let her go, he told her not to tell her teacher or anyone, just say that she was in an accident as a reason for running late to school.

She said that she went back onto the road and caught a bus to school. Upon arrival at school, the complainant said that she told the lie about the accident, but her teacher summoned her mother who visited the school. The complainant was further pressed to tell the truth after which she revealed what really happened.