Cop’s reviewing records to see if stolen car was used in gold dealer’s execution

Kaieteur News – Detectives are currently reviewing records to see if a stolen car was used to transport the men who executed Ricardo Fagundes in front of Palm Court, Sunday night.

Fagundes, a popular gold dealer better known as “Paper Shorts,” was shot at least 15 times by two men who emerged from a heavily tinted, white Toyota Fielder (new model).

Hours after he was gunned down, a burnt out car, similar to the one used by the gunmen, was found abandoned at Swan Village along the Soesdyke/Linden highway. Cops believe that it could be the same car, but so far they have been unable to verify this.

Kaieteur News understands that the chassis number of the burnt car appeared to have been scraped off. Another theory being explored by detectives is that a stolen car was used to transport Fagundes’ killers.

As investigators try to put pieces of the puzzle together, it was noted that some cars had been stolen recently.

In fact, sources revealed that a man, who had lost a car similar to the one used in the execution, notified detectives that it could his.

Speaking with Kaieteur News, Commander of Region Four ‘A,’ Simon McBean, said that there is a possibility that the “stolen car theory could be true.” As a result, detectives are reviewing the records to narrow down the stolen cars that match the one seen in the video, which surfaced of the gold dealer’s execution.

Meanwhile, as police continue their efforts to track down Fagundes’ killers, one of the dead man’s friends (name provided) said that he (Fagundes) was not lured outside by a phone call.

According to the friend, he was hanging out with Fagundes at Palm Court on the night he was murdered. He said that Fagundes did receive a phone call but not to meet anyone outside. He explained that Fagundes had gotten up and went outside to make a “spot check” on the pick-up he was driving.

Based on the video, which surfaced, Fagundes was walking towards a black Ford pick-up when the gunmen emerged and riddled him with bullets.