Latest update March 25th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Cop’s reviewing records to see if stolen car was used in gold dealer’s execution

Mar 25, 2021 News

Gold dealer’s execution…

Executed: Ricardo Fagundes .00

Kaieteur News – Detectives are currently reviewing records to see if a stolen car was used to transport the men who executed Ricardo Fagundes in front of Palm Court, Sunday night.
Fagundes, a popular gold dealer better known as “Paper Shorts,” was shot at least 15 times by two men who emerged from a heavily tinted, white Toyota Fielder (new model).
Hours after he was gunned down, a burnt out car, similar to the one used by the gunmen, was found abandoned at Swan Village along the Soesdyke/Linden highway. Cops believe that it could be the same car, but so far they have been unable to verify this.
Kaieteur News understands that the chassis number of the burnt car appeared to have been scraped off. Another theory being explored by detectives is that a stolen car was used to transport Fagundes’ killers.
As investigators try to put pieces of the puzzle together, it was noted that some cars had been stolen recently.
In fact, sources revealed that a man, who had lost a car similar to the one used in the execution, notified detectives that it could his.
Speaking with Kaieteur News, Commander of Region Four ‘A,’ Simon McBean, said that there is a possibility that the “stolen car theory could be true.” As a result, detectives are reviewing the records to narrow down the stolen cars that match the one seen in the video, which surfaced of the gold dealer’s execution.
Meanwhile, as police continue their efforts to track down Fagundes’ killers, one of the dead man’s friends (name provided) said that he (Fagundes) was not lured outside by a phone call.
According to the friend, he was hanging out with Fagundes at Palm Court on the night he was murdered. He said that Fagundes did receive a phone call but not to meet anyone outside. He explained that Fagundes had gotten up and went outside to make a “spot check” on the pick-up he was driving.
Based on the video, which surfaced, Fagundes was walking towards a black Ford pick-up when the gunmen emerged and riddled him with bullets.

Similar Articles

 

Sports

West Indies Player Kevin Sinclair fulfills promise to Berbice Cricket Board Hands over sponsorship for U17 cricket competition

West Indies Player Kevin Sinclair fulfills promise to Berbice Cricket...

Mar 25, 2021

West Indies player Kevin Sinclair who recently made his debut with the West Indies Cricket team in the ongoing series verses Sri Lanka has fulfilled his promise to assist The Berbice Cricket Board...
Read More
USA Tri State U-15s arrive for Guyana tour today Will play 11 games from March 26 to April 10

USA Tri State U-15s arrive for Guyana tour today...

Mar 25, 2021

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 – Guyana take on T&T today

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 – Guyana take on...

Mar 25, 2021

Devin Permaul representing Archery Guyana at Pan American Championships

Devin Permaul representing Archery Guyana at Pan...

Mar 25, 2021

Former Nat. U-20 Captain Jobe Caesar relishing maiden opportunity to represent SMNT

Former Nat. U-20 Captain Jobe Caesar relishing...

Mar 25, 2021

CWI and ECB announce expanded England Men’s Tour of the West Indies in 2022

CWI and ECB announce expanded England Men’s...

Mar 25, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Start with the markets

    Kaieteur News – At around 16:40hrs (4:40 pm) yesterday, two traffic ranks, this time arriving on a motorcycle, were... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]