Passenger helps gunman hijack taxi

Mar 25, 2021

Kaieteur News – A passenger on Tuesday assisted an armed bandit to rob a taxi driver of his car and other belongings.
The victim, Royston Green, 36, of Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD), told the cops that the robbery took place around 20:00 hrs.
Green, who also works as a security guard, said that he was plying his trade as a taxi driver earlier that night in the Diamond area.
He was reportedly hired by a man who wanted to be transported to Soesdyke. Green recounted to police that the passenger further stated that they were heading there to pick-up another person.
When they arrived at the location in Soesdyke, Green recalled that a man armed with a handgun approached. The passenger then joined forces with the gunman and together they robbed him of cash and his cellphone, before driving away with the car.
Green described his car to the police as a silver grey 2012 model Toyota Premio, with number plate PWW 1790.
Anyone who might have seen Green’s car can contact the nearest police station.

