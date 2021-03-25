North Ruimveldt man in court for more fraud charges

Kaieteur News – A 24-year-old, North Ruimveldt man, who was previously slapped with multiple fraud charges, yesterday appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer to three similar charges. He was placed on $60,000 bail.

The defendant, Micah Sonaram, 24, of Lot 2273 Flying Fish Street, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan, with his attorney-at-law, Latchmie Rahamat.According to reports, Sonaram has reportedly defrauded several persons using his social media business page, Parts Zone GY, which advertises that he ships parts and machinery. He was charged and granted bail on all previous charges, pending the outcome.

The first new charge alleges that between November 19, 2020 and December 29, 2020, at Georgetown, while being solely entrusted with $3,500,000 by Mohamed Ahmad, to purchase a motor vehicle, he fraudulently converted the money to his own use and benefit.

The second charge alleges that between November 29, 2020, and January 2, 2021, at Georgetown, while being solely entrusted with $3,000,000 by Mohamed Ahmad, to purchase an excavator, he fraudulently converted the money to his own use and benefit.

The third charge alleges that between December 2, 2020 and December 11, 2020, at Georgetown, while being solely entrusted with $2,000,000 by Mohamed Ahmad, to purchase an excavator, he converted the money to his own use and benefit.

Those three charges are indictable and he was not required to plead.

Rahamat then told the court that her client has no convictions, but highlighted that he is before the court for pending similar matters. In the bail application for her client, the lawyer said that Sonaram would attend all hearings of the matter and abide with any conditions attached to a reasonable amount of bail.

The police prosecutor made no objection to bail being granted to Sonaram, but asked that he lodged his travel documents and report to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters. Chief Magistrate McLennan then granted Sonaram bail in the sum of $20,000 for each charge, with the prosecutor’s conditions attached.

Sonaram is expected to make his next court appearance for those matters on March 31, 2021. However, that was not the first time Sonaram appeared before Chief Magistrate McLennan for fraud related charges.

During December 2020, he appeared before the Chief Magistrate for charges that alleged that he conned a businessman of $4.5M. Those charges alleged that between November 5, 2020, and December 10, 2020, at Georgetown, while being solely entrusted with a total of $4,500,000 by Emile Cameron to purchase and deliver one Doosan DX 225 LCA, he converted the money to his own use and benefit.

He is also facing two similar charges before Principal Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. Those two charges amount to over $11M.

Additionally, during 2017 he was charged for allegedly defrauding a man of over $5.8M under the pretense that he was in a position to grant him a firearm, a motor pick-up and a National Identification Card.