Logger killed by falling tree

Mar 25, 2021
Kaieteur News – The community of Wakapau in the Pomeroon-Supenaam area (Region Two) is now in a state of mourning, following the death of 27-year-old, Silas Allan Fredericks. Fredericks was killed on Monday, after a tree fell on him. At the time, the man was working at Kaburi Backdam, Region Seven.
The incident reportedly occurred just after 13:00 hrs. at a logging claim managed by Derick Lim in the Kaburi area. One of the dead man’s relative informed this media house that Monday made one month since he started working there.
Speaking with this publication, Lim stated that on that day, Fredericks was on duty cutting down trees. The tree he was cutting at the time did not immediately fall to the ground, but ended up hooking onto a vine. The man then began to saw another tree “to help throw down the one that was hooked up,” this publication was informed. In the process of doing that, the tree that was entangled “ended up cutting loose from the vine” and fell, pinning the 27-year-old to the ground in the process. Fredericks was at the time, working with five other crewmembers, when he met his demise.
The man’s motionless body was picked up, and taken to the Bartica Public Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.
Meanwhile, Fredericks’ mother-in-law, Karen Richards, in an invited comment said, that it was only Saturday morning he had called home to speak with his wife. He had informed her that he was coming home next week Saturday and that he was okay. According to Richards, the family and the entire community are still in a state of shock and disbelief after learning of Fredericks’ demise. The woman shared that Fredericks was a well-known person in the community. He was once a teacher and a singer. Singing was one of the joys of his life, she said. But he was forced to stop after a diagnosis of throat cancer.
The dead man, who was described as a jovial, kind and friendly person, leaves to mourn his wife, his parents, five siblings and other family members.
An investigation has been launched into the incident.
