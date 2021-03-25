Latest update March 25th, 2021 12:59 AM

Govt. aiming to vaccinate 10,000 citizens per day

Mar 25, 2021 News

– Persons 40 and older eligible for jab from next week

President, Dr. Irfaan Ali.

Kaieteur News – Government is aiming at vaccinating 10,000 citizens per day, even as it gears to expand the COVID-19 vaccination programme to include persons 40 years and older. This was announced last evening by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali.
The announcement was made by President Ali as he presented an update on Guyana’s COVID-19 vaccination programme. During the update, President Ali said, “Our goal is to vaccinate 10,000 Guyanese per day,” he then stated that in order to achieve that goal, the government is embarking on an integrative approach.
According to President Ali, the integrative approach includes: Cabinet oversight, Local Government bodies; civil society, medical and nursing students and the medical brigade of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF). He added that those persons would be trained to assist in the documentation of the citizens so as to speed up the vaccination process.
Additionally, President Ali stated that during the new week, persons 40 years and older will be eligible for vaccination. The government had previously announced that persons 50 years and over will be vaccinated. However, since the government procured 200,000 doses of vaccines, the vaccination programme has expanded to include more persons.
President Ali also noted that the government is exploring its options to procure another 200,000 doses of vaccine, so as to keep expanding the vaccination programme.

