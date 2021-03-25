Fibre Tech gets its fibreglass products approved by GNBS

Kaieteur News – On Tuesday, Fibre Tech Industrial Plastics (FTIP) was the first manufacturing company in Guyana to have its fibreglass bathtub and shower products certified by the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GBNS) under the Standard body’s Product Certification Programme.

According to a GNBS release, the manufacturing company was found to be in conformance with the requirements of the Guyana Standard for plastic bathtub and shower units (GYS 557:2020).

The certificate, which is only valid for one year, was handed over to Ms. Amrita Panday, the Chief Executive Officer of FTIP, by the Head of the Certification Department of GNBS, Mr. Al Donavon Fraser.

Also in attendance at the handing over ceremony at the company’s Triumph, East Coast Demerara, location was the Managing Director of FTIP, Mr. Somat Ali.

It is known now that FTIP is permitted to affix the National Standards Mark to bathtubs and shower unit it manufactures, through the Product Certification Programme and by rights of the GNBS Act No.11 of 1984 subsections 17 and 19.

Speaking at the ceremony, Fraser stated that the certification of products ensures conformance to standards and provides the assurance of quality to consumers. With that, he applauded the company for being the first to certify such products and encouraged other companies to get their products certified as well.

The Managing Director of FTIP, who expressed thanks to the GNBS and the FTIP teams for making the certification possible, said that the company would now be able to export its fibreglass products to countries in the CARICOM Region and beyond. He added that with the increase of local business from the Oil and Gas Sector and in construction, it is ideal for local manufacturers to have their products certified.

In 2019, Fibre Tech approached GNBS for certification for its fibreglass products. Thereafter, the Bureau worked with the company to adopt the Standard from the International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO) and the American National Standard Institute (ANSI). Some other products that are certified to National Standards are PVC pipes, gold jewellery and concrete hollow blocks.

As it continues to create a culture of quality in the country, the Bureau offers Product Certification as a voluntary programme, under which local manufacturers can claim that their products are made to consistent quality. This programme aims to implement and monitor systems within participating companies based on requirements of National Standards. It gives buyers the assurance the quality of these products and provides a competitive edge to manufacturers in both local and international markets.