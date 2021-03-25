De Pee Pee Pee would beg from a beggar

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – CARICOM now begging fuh vaccines. And of all places dem go look fuh beg is de United States of America.

Dem read how Uncle Sam giving vaccines to Canada and Mexico. But dem fuhget how is de Americans, de European Union and de same Canadians wah bin lockdown all dem contract fuh vaccines. Dem order suh much dat vaccines fuh dem other counties getting ration.

Guyana fall in dat bab-a-lap. COVAX bin tell we dem would give we vaccines fuh 150,000 persons or 20 percent of de population. Den dem seh how it can be slightly more dan 100,000. Now dem chop dat further and it look like dem gan only give we 25,000 in de first tranche and we nah know whether we gan get anymore.

So is a good thing Burnham and Cheddi bin used to live good with de Russians and Chinese. De Chinese give we 20,000 doses and de Russians gan sell we 200,000. Dem boys nah know way de rest gan come from given de shortage of vaccines worldwide.

But we gat a government wah know fuh beg. De Pee Pee Pee would beg from a beggar. Dem know fuh beg, borrow and buy.

Dem boys hear how dem now gat to buy billions of dollars in pharmaceuticals since dem hear how billions of dollars in stocks expire under de APNU. Dem boys wan know whether dem gan call in de Auditor General fuh verify dat indeed billions of dollars in medicine spoil.

But more important, dem boys wan know who gan get de contract fuh supply all de medicine wah gat to buy.

Talk half and watch this medicine thing with hawk-eyes.