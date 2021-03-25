Brazil breaks record for daily Covid-19 death toll

Kaieteur News – Brazil, one of the countries with the highest COVID-19 cases and death toll, has broken a new record as it relates to its daily death reports.

BBC News reported yesterday that the country on Tuesday recorded 3,251 COVID-19 fatalities, being the first time it has ever surpassed the 3,000 benchmark in a daily report.

According to BBC, as the virus continues its rapid spread, Brazil’s health care system is at the brink of collapse. “The country has reported 298,676 deaths linked to the virus since the start of the pandemic, with experts saying the situation is virtually out of control,” the report noted. Brazil has also recorded over 2.1 million cases. It was stated that many hospitals are running out of beds in their intensive care units and the drugs needed to treat critically ill patients are in short supply.

Six states also reported worrying levels of medical oxygen supplies, which was noted in the BBC report.

Despite the current health crisis and a rapidly spreading new variant in the country, President Jair Bolsonaro has opposed lockdowns and criticised face masks. On Tuesday, the very day on which the record-breaking deaths were recorded, he said, “Very soon we’ll resume our normal lives.”

On that day he also swore in cardiologist Marcelo Queiroga as the fourth health minister since the pandemic began. BBC reported that he replaces Eduardo Pazuello, an army general who currently is under investigation at the Supreme Court over alleged negligence.

Brazil’s authorities have been urged to foster a national response which will see the closure of non-essential businesses in all but two states for 14 days, but President Bolsonaro is of the firm conviction that “the collateral damage to the economy brought by restrictions would be worse than the effects of the virus itself.” He had attempted to stop local authorities from imposing the protective measures, but that was halted by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Here in Guyana the local health sector has been reporting deaths almost daily with the reported death toll up to press time being 221. There have, thus far, been 9,820 confirmed cases and the numbers are steadily rising. In fact, an official close to the Health Ministry recently expressed worry over the manifestation of new confirmed cases, which seems to suggest that a new strain has been imported. The cases, the official said too, seems to be “spreading wildly”.

Even as concerns are raised over Brazil’s proximity (Guyana’s neighbour to the south), health officials announced earlier this week that the joint services will be stringently enforcing COVID measures in an attempt to de-escalate the situation here. As part of these efforts, persons failing to wear a face mask in public will be arrested and businesses not adhering to guidelines will be penalised.