Another COVID-19 fatality recorded

Mar 25, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday reported the death of a 69-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) as the latest COVID-19 fatality. In its press release, the Ministry stated that the man succumbed while receiving treatment. His death has been recorded as the 221st COVID-19 fatality.
The MOH also reported 88 new infections via its daily dashboard update yesterday increasing the case toll to 9,820.
The dashboard shows that 12 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, another 19 in institutional quarantine, 56 in institutional isolation and 900 in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 8,632 persons have recovered to date with 30 new recoveries recorded yesterday.
