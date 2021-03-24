Wah gan happen to de hydro project if we get gas-to-shore?

Latest update March 24th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 24, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Dem taxi man now does gat fuh do feasibility study before dem tek on certain jobs. When people call or ask dem fuh drop dem in certain places, dem taxi man does gat fuh think twice. Dem does gat fuh calculate whether de money dem gan charge de customer worth de risk of dem getting rob, losing dem vehicle or losing dem life. Dem does do dem own quick feasibility study.
Well, it look like if we gat a man in Guyana wah want de country operate like a dray cart economy. He mekkin mental calculations about whether de gas-to-shore project feasible. Dem boys hear he seh how, because de cost of energy gan come down, dat there gan be no need fuh feasibility study.
Dem boys did remember when de same party wah he does represent did call for a feasibility study fuh GuySuCo, when de former government bin tekking out a G$30B bond. So how come a feasibility study was good den and not now for a much bigger project.
Dem boys remember de same sala-wala when dem bin trying fuh build a hydropower plant. Dem bin seh how electricity price gan drop. Just like dem sehing now. Well, de developer decide it not feasible fuh dem fuh continue unless de Opposition give dem support.
But dem boys believe dem know wah playing out with dis gas-to-shore project. And if you smart yuh gan know too wah playing out.
Talk half and watch dis project with hawk-eye!
Mar 24, 2021Name: Ian Greenwood Position: Technical Director DOB: 06.03.85 Name: Márcio Máximo Position: Head Coach DOB: 29.04.62 Name: Charles Pollard Position: Assistant Coach...
Mar 24, 2021
Mar 24, 2021
Mar 24, 2021
Mar 24, 2021
Mar 24, 2021
Kaieteur News – The analysis to follow excludes the Alliance For Change (AFC). I will refer to the AFC in the past... more
Kaieteur News – March has been a deadly month as it relates to COVID-19 in Guyana. Four persons lost their lives yesterday... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – At a meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]