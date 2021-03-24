Wah gan happen to de hydro project if we get gas-to-shore?

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem taxi man now does gat fuh do feasibility study before dem tek on certain jobs. When people call or ask dem fuh drop dem in certain places, dem taxi man does gat fuh think twice. Dem does gat fuh calculate whether de money dem gan charge de customer worth de risk of dem getting rob, losing dem vehicle or losing dem life. Dem does do dem own quick feasibility study.

Well, it look like if we gat a man in Guyana wah want de country operate like a dray cart economy. He mekkin mental calculations about whether de gas-to-shore project feasible. Dem boys hear he seh how, because de cost of energy gan come down, dat there gan be no need fuh feasibility study.

Dem boys did remember when de same party wah he does represent did call for a feasibility study fuh GuySuCo, when de former government bin tekking out a G$30B bond. So how come a feasibility study was good den and not now for a much bigger project.

Dem boys remember de same sala-wala when dem bin trying fuh build a hydropower plant. Dem bin seh how electricity price gan drop. Just like dem sehing now. Well, de developer decide it not feasible fuh dem fuh continue unless de Opposition give dem support.

But dem boys believe dem know wah playing out with dis gas-to-shore project. And if you smart yuh gan know too wah playing out.

Talk half and watch dis project with hawk-eye!