Victims in Better Hope backlands shootout identified

– police hunt other man who escaped

Kaieteur News – The three individuals who were killed on Monday night during a shoot-out with police in the backlands of Better Hope, East Cost Demerara (ECD), have been identified.

The two Mazaruni prison escapees among the dead were identified as Imran Ramsaywack, 25, and Rayon Jones, 28. The third individual, a woman, has been identified as Savita Rajkumar, 49, also known as “Debbie” of Better Hope South, Squatting Dam. According to police, she was a close acquaintance of one of the dead prison escapees.As their bodies lie at the Lyken Funeral home, police are currently hunting another man who escaped, following the shootout with the cops. He is believed to be a Mazaruni prison escapee as well.

Ramsaywack and Jones were among four high profile prisoners, who on February 16, cut their way to freedom from the Mazaruni prison. The other two who escaped with them are Kenrick Lyte, 44, and Samuel Gouveia, 36.The four of them had reportedly made their way to Bartica and were further assisted in their escape by Jones’ father, Ralph Jones, who lived there. Jones Sr. was later remanded for harbouring them as police continued the massive manhunt for the fugitives.

On Monday, police received information that they were hiding out in the Better Hope backlands and ranks swooped down at the location to capture them. The ranks reportedly saw three wooden shacks on an abandoned field, located in a swamped and busy area.

They decided to search the shacks and as they approached the second one, they heard a voice coming out from the third. The ranks reported that they identified themselves as the police, but a man came out, shot at them and ran away.

In retaliation, the ranks said that they returned fire. When they entered the shack where the man came out of, they the saw Ramsaywack and Jones lying on the floor, alongside the woman, Rajkumar, bleeding from gunshot wounds.

Ramsaywack was a notorious Berbice gang member, who was convicted of murdering and dismembering a US-based citizen and boutique owner, Samantha Benjamin, on March, 25, 2015. After some four years on remand, he sentenced to death in 2019.

Jones on the other hand was serving a 28-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter. He had reportedly admitted to killing a mechanic, Purand Baljit, on June 9, 2016, at his Madawini, Timehri home, during a robbery.