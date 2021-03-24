Four new COVID fatalities recorded

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday reported four new COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the total number of fatalities to 220. Earlier yesterday, the Ministry reported a 74-year-old female from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), and an 82-year-old male from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

According to the MoH press release, the woman passed away while receiving treatment at a medical facility and the man died at home. Late last night, the Ministry sent out an update listing an additional two fatalities, a 50-year-old male and a 48-year-old male, both from Region Three.

Additionally, the Ministry statistics revealed 64 new COVID-19 infections yesterday via its daily dashboard. The total number of cases has increased to 9,732. The dashboard also shows that 11 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit and another 15 are in the institutional quarantine, 61 in institutional isolation and 840 in home isolation. In addition to that, a total of 8,602 persons have recovered to date.

Picture: dashboard