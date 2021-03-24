Tender Board opens 114 bids

Latest update March 24th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 24, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), on Tuesday, opened 114 bids for six government agencies at their Ministry of Finance (MoF) office on Main and Urquhart Streets. Notable projects included the supply and delivery of equipment for remote hearings for various magistrate courts; construction of a bridge at Mocha, EBD; and supply and delivery of infant formula.
Below are the companies and their bids.
National Parks Commission: Provision of security services (baton) for Zoological Park and the Botanical Gardens
Fisheries Department: Construction of concrete ponds, fence and road at Satyadeow Sawh Aquaculture Station
Supreme Court of Judicature: Supply and delivery of equipment for remote hearings for various magistrate courts
Ministry of Health: Approval of supply and delivery of infant formula
Supply and delivery of care hamper
Supply and delivery of wooden pallets
Central Housing and Planning: Construction of bridge at Mocha, EBD
Construction of care houses at Parfaite Harmonie
Mar 24, 2021Name: Ian Greenwood Position: Technical Director DOB: 06.03.85 Name: Márcio Máximo Position: Head Coach DOB: 29.04.62 Name: Charles Pollard Position: Assistant Coach...
Mar 24, 2021
Mar 24, 2021
Mar 24, 2021
Mar 24, 2021
Mar 24, 2021
Kaieteur News – The analysis to follow excludes the Alliance For Change (AFC). I will refer to the AFC in the past... more
Kaieteur News – March has been a deadly month as it relates to COVID-19 in Guyana. Four persons lost their lives yesterday... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – At a meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]