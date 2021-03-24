Tender Board opens 114 bids

Latest update March 24th, 2021 12:59 AM

Mar 24, 2021

Kaieteur News – The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), on Tuesday, opened 114 bids for six government agencies at their Ministry of Finance (MoF) office on Main and Urquhart Streets. Notable projects included the supply and delivery of equipment for remote hearings for various magistrate courts; construction of a bridge at Mocha, EBD; and supply and delivery of infant formula.

Below are the companies and their bids.

National Parks Commission: Provision of security services (baton) for Zoological Park and the Botanical Gardens

 

 

 

Fisheries Department: Construction of concrete ponds, fence and road at Satyadeow Sawh Aquaculture Station

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supreme Court of Judicature: Supply and delivery of equipment for remote hearings for various magistrate courts

 

 

Ministry of Health: Approval of supply and delivery of infant formula

 

 

 

 

Supply and delivery of care hamper

 

 

 

 

Supply and delivery of wooden pallets

 

 

 

 

Central Housing and Planning: Construction of bridge at Mocha, EBD

 

 

 

 

Construction of care houses at Parfaite Harmonie

  Blame it on the people!

    Kaieteur News – March has been a deadly month as it relates to COVID-19 in Guyana. Four persons lost their lives yesterday...

