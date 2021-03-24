Tender Board opens 114 bids

Kaieteur News – The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), on Tuesday, opened 114 bids for six government agencies at their Ministry of Finance (MoF) office on Main and Urquhart Streets. Notable projects included the supply and delivery of equipment for remote hearings for various magistrate courts; construction of a bridge at Mocha, EBD; and supply and delivery of infant formula.

Below are the companies and their bids.

National Parks Commission: Provision of security services (baton) for Zoological Park and the Botanical Gardens

Fisheries Department: Construction of concrete ponds, fence and road at Satyadeow Sawh Aquaculture Station

Supreme Court of Judicature: Supply and delivery of equipment for remote hearings for various magistrate courts

Ministry of Health: Approval of supply and delivery of infant formula

Supply and delivery of care hamper

Supply and delivery of wooden pallets

Central Housing and Planning: Construction of bridge at Mocha, EBD

Construction of care houses at Parfaite Harmonie