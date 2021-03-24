Police to seek advice after minors had sex

Kaieteur News – Ranks in Region One are preparing to send a file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack, S.C, after two minors allegedly had sexual intercourse.

The 12-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy are said to be boyfriend and girlfriend. According to information, between March 15, 2021 and March 16, 2021, at Port Kaituma, North West District (NWD), the minors allegedly had sex.

Kaieteur News understands that on March 15, 2021 around 10:30 hrs., the 12-year-old girl’s foster mother left her and her other siblings at home and went to Arakaka, North West District (NWD).

The woman returned the following day and observed ‘hickies’ on the child’s neck. As such, the matter was reported to the District Welfare Officer and to the police. The child was then taken to the Port Kaituma Hospital, where she was medically examined by a doctor and it was revealed that she was sexually active.

According to Regional Commander, Khalid Mandall, the 13-year-old boy was contacted in the presence of his parents and released, since under the Juvenile Justice Act, he is not criminally capable of, or guilty of committing an offence. However, Commander Mandall stated that they are still sending the file to DPP for advice.