Fisherman chopped following row over money

Mar 24, 2021

Kaieteur News – A 27-year-old fisherman is currently a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) suffering from multiple chop wounds after he was chopped by two brothers whose boat he damaged because he didn’t get the money he had wanted to borrow.
The injured man has been identified as Christopher Bridgemohan of Kumaka Waterfront, North West District.
The incident that landed the man in the hospital took place on Monday afternoon in the community of Kumaka. Kaieteur News learned that the fisherman was attacked by two brothers, a 34-year-old and a 40-year-old who own a fishing boat and employed two Venezuelan men to work with them.
According to police reports on the day of the incident, Bridgemohan left his residence and went to Cat Walk, Kumaka to meet the two Venezuelan nationals to borrow some money from them. Upon his arrival, he was told by the men that their boss (the suspect) did not pay them as yet. After hearing that, the 27-year-old got annoyed and armed himself with a cutlass then began lashing the boat. Shortly after he left, the owners of the boat were informed of situation and immediately left to confront the man. Both men reportedly showed up at Bridgemohan’s house armed with cutlasses. There, a heated argument erupted, which later turned violent. One of Bridgemohan’s neighbours, who was home at the time, reported to investigators that after hearing the noise, he went over to the fisherman’s house and found him in a pool of blood. Immediately, an alarm was raised with persons in the area, who rendered assistance and took the 27-year-old to the Mabaruma Regional Hospital. There he was examined and treated by a doctor but later had to be medevaced to the GPHC for further medical attention. At the GPHC, he was admitted in a serious but stable condition.
Kaieteur News understands that one of the brothers was later nabbed by police and is in custody, while a manhunt has since been launched for the other suspect.

