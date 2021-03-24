Main Street execution

Kaietuer News – What recently occurred on Main Street cannot be anything other than the height of utter lawlessness and total disrespect. For this to be planned for and then delivered, where the murderous circumstances unfolded, says so much of what is wrong in this country. And just in case some have not gotten our drift as yet, we point to that cold-blooded killing of a man in a fusillade of more than a dozen bullets just outside a well-attended place of entertainment on a well-travelled street.

The news reports tell the terse story of a man fatally mowed down. He was called out and cut-down in what can be nothing other than a well-thought-out execution, which speaks to long practice by the perpetrators in that kind of bloody and gruesome business. Not too long ago, and right here, the killing fields of Guyana were well watered in the blood soaking that they got. As much as this type of clinical killing harks back to those chilling days of recent times, one would hope that this is simply not part of what seems poised to take wings here once more.

But all of that is moot and somewhat meaningless in the bigger picture, the more relevant and obvious one that could not have been unknown or not matter. It is that that killing took place in what can be safely and literally be measured as the shortest of simple stone’s throws from the official residence of the Head of State of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana. As the crow flies, it is such a short flight path as to be over before it has begun before the home of the President and his family is reached and breached.

We say breached because of this simple fact: stray bullets have no clear and predetermined path as to where they finally find a resting place. And the President’s home may be as good as any for such steel jacketed (warheads are what they are called around here) messengers of death to stop by. Bullets do not discriminate, they do not have regard for bystanders, or the disconnected, or the accidental. They are an accident all by themselves; then again, there is nothing accidental about an arc of lethal bullets seeking targets, any targets that are made of flesh and bone and blood.

From our point of view at this paper, surely all of that has to mean something, a lot of things. It is the proximity and immediacy of the President’s residence, and his person. Though we at this paper have serious differences on how the sitting President of this country does a whole slew of things, we are appalled and disturbed that something of this cavalier and heinous nature could take place almost on his doorstep. Surely, the area of his residence has to be totally off-limits for such things as noise nuisances and a host of other unacceptable behaviours, of which we proceed to name a few. Behaviours such as indecent exposure, choice of language, breach of the peace, among other things.

But above all, the surroundings of the official residence of this country’s head of state (and who knows who else might be there at any given time), for all intents and purposes, and with the consideration of every reality, must be a thoroughly demilitarized zone. Put differently, there can be no kind of shooting, not even of the so-called ‘harmless’ variety that is aimed at the atmosphere. For this to occur at the fairly young hour of approximately 10:30 p.m., conveys the depths of the accumulated depravities that have this society in the firmest of firm grips. And this mention of the time brings us to still another place and point.

According to the current official rules and protocols put in place by the COVID-19 Taskforce, there is a curfew that takes effect at 10:30 p.m. There has been some back and forth about selective enforcement, and now there is this in the face development of barbarous and brutal finality being executed in a very public space at the curfew starting point. This does not look good on a number of fronts, with the most troubling being where are we really with crime, what do we have for COVID-19 rule compliance and by way of official protections, and where is all of this ultimately leading.

Last, this much can be said and we do not shrink from saying it: if the official residence of Guyana’s leader is not a consideration for those bent on mayhem and wanton violence, then whose home is? And whose person is truly safe and secure, given what is going on around here?