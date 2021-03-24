Magistrate to rule on no-case submission

Men charged for attempting to rob Republic Bank…

Kaieteur News – Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly, is expected to rule on the defence lawyers’ no-case submission for the four men who are charged with attempting to rob Republic Bank in 2016.

The men implicated in the botched robbery are: former Police Constable, Anfernee Blackman, 21, of 65 Laing Avenue, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown; former Republic Bank employee, Shawn Grimmond, of 137 Pike Street, Kitty, Georgetown; Rural Constable, Gladston George, 24, of 55 Princes Street, Lodge, Georgetown and Keron Saunders, 24, of 59 Burnham Boulevard, Mocha, East Bank Demerara.

The trial for the matter is being conducted in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, and the defendants were all placed on $500,000 bail each, pending the outcome of the trial.

Last month, the prosecution closed its case and in response the defence attorneys made their no-case submission, in which they stated that the prosecution failed to make out a case against their clients.

With both parties submitting their arguments, Senior Magistrate Daly adjourned the matter and set April 14, 2021, for the ruling on the no-case submissions. Kaieteur News had reported that on the defendants’ first court appearance, they denied the charge, which stated that on July 4, 2016, while being armed with guns, they attempted to rob Republic Bank’s Water Street, Georgetown branch.

The botched robbery attempt on the financial institution had left 25-year-old agronomist, Elton Wray, dead. He was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire between his alleged accomplices, police, and guards attached to the Professional Guard Service (PGS).

According to reports, Wray was the best friend of Jamal Haynes, a former Republic Bank employee. On Haynes’ first court appearance, he admitted to the charge and was sentenced to a total of 10 years on charges of attempted robbery under-arms; illegal firearm and ammunition possession and unlawful restraining.

According to reports, on the day in question, around 07:30 hrs., a report was made to the police of a robbery in progress at the bank. The ranks responded promptly. When they arrived at the scene, the alleged perpetrators discharged several rounds in their direction.

In an attempt to escape, Haynes reportedly begun running through the arcade, but was later apprehended by police during an exchange of gunfire. He was found hiding in a stall in the arcade. The facts of the charge revealed that the illegal gun and ammunition were found lying on the ground next to him. Moments after Haynes was apprehended, Saunders, a cousin of Wray, was also apprehended by police, after he was observed acting in a suspicious manner. Haynes and Saunders then implicated the others in the robbery attempt on the financial institution.