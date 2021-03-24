Labourer placed on $150,000, bail for allegedly raping girl, 11

Kaieteur News – A labourer was on Friday placed on $150,000, bail for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl. The defendant, David Williams-McIntyre, 20, of Pakera, Matthew’s Ridge, North West District, appeared virtually before Magistrate Dylon Bess. He was not required to plead to the charge, which alleged that he raped a child under the age of 16. Magistrate Bess then placed Williams-McIntyre on bail and the matter was adjourned to May 3, 2021.