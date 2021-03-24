Fire Service says children accidently caused Aurora blaze with matches

– Family argues that no one was home

Kaieteur News – The Essequibo Fire Department has concluded that last Saturday’s fire at Aurora Village was accidently started by children playing with matches. This information was confirmed yesterday, by the Anna Regina Fire Department.

Kaieteur News reported on Monday that the fire destroyed a two-storey home, located on the west bank of the Essequibo River, leaving six homeless. The family however, is claiming that the Fire Department’s findings might not be true since no one was at home when the fire started.

The home was owned by Sharifan Gafoor, who is believed to be in her mid-fifties. The woman reportedly lived with her daughter and son-in-law, her grandchild, and her son.

Prior to the investigation’s findings, the woman’s brother who spoke with Kaieteur News had said that at the time of the fire, Gafoor was walking her grandchildren who had visited her for the day to the public road. Not long after, black smoke was then seen emanating from the house.

“Nobody really was at home. And I see the black black smoke coming from the house. My sister run upstairs to see what really happen but by the place had a lot of smoke, she couldn’t get in the house,” he had said.

The woman’s son Javid Gafoor, on the other hand, said that his 11-year-old nephew had observed sparks from the GPL wire connected to the house prior to the blaze. According to Javid, the boy was at the time seated on a bench in front of the house.

“The fire start in the front room weh all the breakers and main switch deh, I know for fact that the fire is electrical… the fire service need to come back and do a proper investigation cause since the night they come and they put out the fire, they never come back,” said Gafoor.