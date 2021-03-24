FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Technical and Management Team Profiles

Latest update March 24th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 24, 2021 Sports
Name: Ian Greenwood
Position: Technical Director
DOB: 06.03.85
Name: Márcio Máximo
Position: Head Coach
DOB: 29.04.62
Name: Charles Pollard
Position: Assistant Coach
DOB:24.03.73
Name: Ian De Vieira
Position: Goalkeeper Coach
DOB: 23.02.77
Name: Denzil Hernandez
Position: Lead Physiotherapist
DOB: 20.02.78
Name: Quacy Paddy
Position: Physiotherapist
DOB: 05.11.86
Name: Wilson Toledo
Position: Head of Sports Science
DOB: 03.03.67
Name: Rawle Adams
Position: Team Operations Manager
D.O.B: 28.08.68
Name: Naseya Brewster
Position: Assistant Team Operations Manager
DOB:29.03.90
Name: Trevor Burnett
Position: Equipment Manager
DOB:04.16.63
Mar 24, 2021Name: Ian Greenwood Position: Technical Director DOB: 06.03.85 Name: Márcio Máximo Position: Head Coach DOB: 29.04.62 Name: Charles Pollard Position: Assistant Coach...
Mar 24, 2021
Mar 24, 2021
Mar 24, 2021
Mar 24, 2021
Mar 24, 2021
Kaieteur News – The analysis to follow excludes the Alliance For Change (AFC). I will refer to the AFC in the past... more
Kaieteur News – March has been a deadly month as it relates to COVID-19 in Guyana. Four persons lost their lives yesterday... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – At a meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]