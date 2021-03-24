ExxonMobil entitled to recover any disputed costs pending final resolution

Kaieteur News – Even before his party won the 2015 General and Regional Elections, Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo had made it pellucid that ExxonMobil would not be allowed to recover costs associated with the establishment of its Ogle Headquarters.He has maintained that stance until now.

Further to this, the official had told the media last year that Government made some adverse findings during the final stages of an audit for US$1.6B ExxonMobil, which said it expended up to 2017. The Vice President said that some of the costs being claimed by the American explorer are not considered recoverable by the government.

Should ExxonMobil and the Government be unable to find resolution over disputed costs, the provisions of the Stabroek Block Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) give the American oil giant the privilege of still recovering the said costs pending the final outcome of a legal recourse. This privilege is well preserved under Section 1.5 of Annex C in the PSA.That Section says: “At the conclusion of each audit, the Parties shall endeavour to settle outstanding

matters and a written report will be issued to the Contractor within sixty (60) days of the conclusion of such audit. The report shall include all claims arising from such audit. The Contractor shall reply to the report in writing as soon as possible and in any event not later than sixty (60) days following receipt of the report indicating acceptance or rejection of the audit claim and in the case of a rejection showing explanations thereof. Should the Minister consider that the report or reply requires further investigation on any item therein, the Minister shall have the right to conduct further investigation in relation to such matter within sixty (60) days of its receipt of Contractor’s reply.”

It continues, “If within sixty (60) days of the Minister’s further investigation, the Parties are unable to agree to the disposition of the Minister’s audit claim, the claim shall be submitted to the sole expert in accordance with Article 26 of the Agreement. All adjustments resulting from an audit agreed to by the Contractor and the Minister conducting the audit shall be reflected promptly in the accounts by the Contractor and any consequential adjustments in Crude Oil entitlements shall also be made promptly. In the event that an audit claim by the Minister is not settled to the Minister’s satisfaction ExxonMobil is entitled to recover any disputed amounts pending final resolution of the claim.”

The contract also notes that any subsequent adjustments in the Minister’s share of Profit Oil following resolution of the claim shall be repaid with an agreed interest as a first claim from Contractor’s share of future Profit Oil. In the event that the Contractor’s share of Profit Oil is insufficient to provide for the Minister’s extra entitlement including interest, the Contractor shall promptly make an equivalent payment in United States dollars to the Minister. (See link for contract: https://www.resourcecontracts.org/contract/ocds-591adf-1399550295/view#/pdf)

